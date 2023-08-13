Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $16,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.52. The stock had a trading volume of 842,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.