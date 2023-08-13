Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $36.86 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for about 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.08% of MSCI worth $36,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in MSCI by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in MSCI by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.83.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $548.99. 242,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,096. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

