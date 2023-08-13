Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $26.88 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 134.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 371,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 213,340 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Five9 were worth $26,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Five9 by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 17,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $1,636,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 117,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 59,993 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,061.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,758 shares of company stock worth $21,799,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Up 1.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $70.49. 1,032,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,109. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

View Our Latest Report on FIVN

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.