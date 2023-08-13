Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $19.39 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,371 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.07% of Global Payments worth $19,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Global Payments by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

