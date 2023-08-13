Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $16.20 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 118,845 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.31% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $16,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,406,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after buying an additional 443,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $209,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

HALO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.75. 933,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,287. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,624,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,200 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

