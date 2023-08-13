Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $29.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kornit Digital by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

