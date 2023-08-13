Kokoswap One Day Trading Volume Tops $19,786.87 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $89.52 million and $19,786.87 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

