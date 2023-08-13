Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Koito Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KOTMY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.73. 7,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

