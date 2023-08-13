Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Short Interest Down 27.5% in July

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 110,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Know Labs during the first quarter worth $332,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Know Labs during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Know Labs by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Know Labs by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Know Labs by 957.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 139,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Know Labs alerts:

Know Labs Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:KNW opened at $0.84 on Friday. Know Labs has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

About Know Labs

Know Labs ( NYSEAMERICAN:KNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc in May 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.