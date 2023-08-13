KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

KLA has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $24.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

KLA Stock Down 3.5 %

KLAC opened at $478.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $476.20 and its 200 day moving average is $422.06. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $517.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at KLA

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,780 shares of company stock valued at $21,349,245. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in KLA by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

