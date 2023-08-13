KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
KLA has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $24.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.
KLA Stock Down 3.5 %
KLAC opened at $478.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $476.20 and its 200 day moving average is $422.06. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $517.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Activity at KLA
In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,780 shares of company stock valued at $21,349,245. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in KLA by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
