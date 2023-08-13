Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Boosted by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,988,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,380 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises 8.5% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $401,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.96. The stock had a trading volume of 918,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,918. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

