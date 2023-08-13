Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.44% of Kilroy Realty worth $54,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,811,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 59,555 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,199,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 1,180,098 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRC opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $54.07. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 103.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

