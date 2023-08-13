KeyCorp Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $44.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.11.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,201.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.29. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,481,941.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 160,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,736.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,373 shares of company stock worth $5,833,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Pure Storage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pure Storage by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

