Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the July 15th total of 202,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 66,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

KCGI remained flat at $10.63 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 157,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,852. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

