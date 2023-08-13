Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Barclays

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on K. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

NYSE K opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.03 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,827,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 120.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kellogg by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $30,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

