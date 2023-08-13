JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Decreased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,331,000 after acquiring an additional 312,560 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $188,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.52. 2,922,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,726. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.