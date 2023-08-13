JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ball (NYSE:BALL) Target Price to $56.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Ball by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,039,000 after acquiring an additional 136,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after buying an additional 299,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

