JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $250.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.80.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $214.46 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,681,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,455,000 after purchasing an additional 52,757 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $401,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.