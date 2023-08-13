JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average is $113.97. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

