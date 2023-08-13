JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $93.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $88.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $102.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Crown by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

