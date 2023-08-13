JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) is Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up 2.5% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 79.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.8% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 365,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,926,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,306,000,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 337,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,521. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,550.

