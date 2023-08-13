Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $600.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Johnson Outdoors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $8,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 66,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 42,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $2,076,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

