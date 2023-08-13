JMP Securities Trims Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Target Price to $42.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRDN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.93. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.39% and a negative net margin of 13,462.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $45,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,597.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $121,461. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,678,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,089,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 444,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 107,542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 190,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 81,686 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

