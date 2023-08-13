Jet Protocol Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.64 million and $315,136.48 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017661 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,309.27 or 1.00062579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io."

