Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) to Hold

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.80 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Cano Health Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

CANO opened at $0.41 on Friday. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

In related news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,613,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 929,103 shares of company stock worth $1,253,328 in the last ninety days. 16.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cano Health by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cano Health by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter valued at about $2,268,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cano Health

(Get Free Report)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

