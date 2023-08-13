Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.35

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and traded as low as $25.17. Janel shares last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 545 shares.

Janel Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter. Janel had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.44%.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

