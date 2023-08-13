Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $33.19 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.55%.

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:JAGGF opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.64.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

