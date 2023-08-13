Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $33.19 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.55%.
Jaguar Mining Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:JAGGF opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.64.
About Jaguar Mining
