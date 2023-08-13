Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Short Interest Down 96.8% in July

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 873.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Shares of JGGC stock remained flat at $10.62 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

