Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Citigroup

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

NYSE:J opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $137.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.92.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,624 shares in the company, valued at $68,441,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $58,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $50,891,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 817,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,069,000 after acquiring an additional 437,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

