Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $128.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on J. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $136.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $137.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.92.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,714,356. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,891,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 817,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,069,000 after purchasing an additional 437,414 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

