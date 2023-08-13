Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Jackson Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,148.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after buying an additional 1,683,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after buying an additional 1,088,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after buying an additional 1,051,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 51.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,575,000 after buying an additional 959,377 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 1,549.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,000,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after buying an additional 940,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

