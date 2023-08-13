Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:ISDR opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.84. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. Analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

