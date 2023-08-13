iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Reduced by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $97.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

