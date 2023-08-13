iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Reduced by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $110.18. 1,362,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,794. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

