iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.96. 87,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,749. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.43. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $264.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

