iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $273.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

