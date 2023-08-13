iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the July 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IBTI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 4,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,707. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $436,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

