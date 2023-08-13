iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the July 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of IBTI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 4,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,707. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
