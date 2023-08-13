iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,093 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 8.52% of iShares Gold Strategy ETF worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAUF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Price Performance

IAUF stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Gold index. The fund follows an index that provides exposure to the price performance of gold by holding gold futures and gold ETPs. IAUF was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

