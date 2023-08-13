iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $16.86 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $23.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

