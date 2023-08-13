iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the July 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000.
IUSV stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $81.44.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
