iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.72. 1,356,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,821. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.57 and its 200-day moving average is $254.99. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.