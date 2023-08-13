iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $265.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.99.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

