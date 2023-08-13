Investment House LLC Sells 480 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.7% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.68.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $408.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.29 and its 200 day moving average is $321.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.