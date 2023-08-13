Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IIM stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

