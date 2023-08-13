Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the July 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.34. 778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

