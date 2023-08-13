Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,800 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.97. 247,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,157. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

