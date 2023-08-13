Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,800 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.97. 247,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,157. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Articles
