Invesco Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VBF opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $16.96.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
