Invesco Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VBF opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1,015.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 35.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

