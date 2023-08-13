Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Lifted by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.62.

Intuit Trading Down 0.7 %

Intuit stock opened at $497.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $514.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

