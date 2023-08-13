International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IP. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.82.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 63.57%.

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

