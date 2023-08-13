International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.50.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.73. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after buying an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,067 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.